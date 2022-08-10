(Video) Sky Sports journalist says Liverpool have signed a ‘superstar in the making’ after watching latest footage

There was huge fanfare around the arrival of Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, soon followed by criticism for his pre-season displays but his maiden Premier League appearance has turned many heads.

Despite not starting against Manchester City in the Community Shield nor away to Fulham in the season opener, the 23-year-old has managed to score two goals, record an assist and win a penalty.

It was the performance at Craven Cottage that caught the attention of Nubaid Haroon though and he was quick to commend the talents of the former Benfica man.

After first admitting that he was “a little bit concerned” from the pre-season displays of our No.27, the Sky Sports journalist has now been convinced that “he’s something different to what Klopp and Liverpool haven’t had” and that “he’s a problem”.

You can watch the full comments from Nubaid Haroon on Liverpool’s signing of Darwin Nunez via @RamboFYI:

My thoughts on Darwin Nunez & what he could do for Liverpool 🤝 — Nubaid Haroon (@RamboFYI) August 9, 2022

