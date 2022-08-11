James Milner on the one aspect of the club that allows Liverpool’s new signings to ‘hit the ground running’

James Milner has praised the atmosphere within Liverpool’s dressing room and claimed that is one of the main reasons why new signings settle so quickly at the club.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are two of the most recent arrivals at Anfield to ‘hit the ground running’ and get their Reds careers off to a flyer and our No. 7 believes that it’s a collective effort from the entire squad that makes the new arrivals ‘feel comfortable straight away’.

“It’s pleasing to see,” the veteran midfielder told liverpoolfc.com.

“That atmosphere we have within the dressing room obviously starts with the manager and the atmosphere around the club, that helps players hit the ground running.

“You’ve seen it numerous times. You’ve seen it when Virg came, obviously new in the middle of the season coming in and playing so well straight away mid-season… hopefully Darwin is the same.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton provides assist for Blackburn Rovers during their Carabao Cup victory

“He scored a couple of goals in the last few weeks, so hopefully it continues for him. That’s credit to the boys and the people around the club for making people feel comfortable straight away.

“It is a big change for them but it’s also the work that is done on the training ground. Obviously getting them to know how we want to play and then feeling comfortable in how we play, so a lot of work goes into that and hopefully it can continue, and Darwin can keep thriving.”

Milner has already confirmed his confidence in our new Uruguayan forward claiming that he believes ‘he’ll be fantastic for us’ and it’s hard to argue against our midfielder after seeing how our No. 27 has performed in his first two competitive outings.

He netted in the 3-1 Community Shield defeat of Manchester City recently before registering a goal and an assist on his Premier League debut at Craven Cottage at the weekend.

Despite him already contributing positively to the cause, time must still be afforded to the 23-year-old with him arriving in a new country and attempting to get to grips with a new language and a completely different culture.

He has a number of Spanish speaking players in and around the club, including Milner, to help him feel at home and we’re certainly excited to see more of him this season.

He’ll be hoping for his first competitive start on Monday when we welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield after previously having made significant impacts from the bench.

Fabio Carvalho has also joined Liverpool this summer and has showed glimpses off his potential in pre-season.

He’s certainly one for the future but will be hoping to earn regular game time this season whilst our third signing of the summer, Calvin Ramsay, remains sidelined through injury.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong