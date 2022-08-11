Exciting Brazilian midfielder admits he has a ‘desire to play’ for Liverpool amidst Premier League interest

Many youngsters around the world dream of playing professional football and a lot of them have Liverpool at the top of their list, and it now appears that an exciting Brazilian midfielder has admitted he has a ‘desire to play’ for Liverpool.

Flamengo’s 21-year-old prospect Joao Gomes has impressed over in South America the past season and is believed to be attracting interest from clubs in Europe, that’s according to SportWitness.

He made 41 appearances for the Rio de Janeiro based outfit and has name dropped the Reds when discussing a move to the Premier League with fans on his Instagram.

“Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play,” said João Gomes (via ESPN Brasil).

There’s already a mini Brazil contingent on Merseyside at the moment that would certainly be able to pull a few strings if we were to be interested in the midfielder, but it’s nothing more than a rumour at the moment.

South America can of course be the destination where some of the biggest stars come from so it will be interesting to see if the club pay any attention to this.

Many Liverpool supporters are calling for the club to strengthen the midfield options, but Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he has ‘enough’ options at the moment, it’s just unfortunate that the majority of them are out injured.

Thiago Alcantara is set to miss the next six weeks of the season with a hamstring injury, so with the transfer window remaining open until September 1st, will the club make any further signings?

It’s believed that Jude Bellingham is one of the main targets for Klopp, but with the England international remaining with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund for the upcoming season, any move for him will be next year at the earliest.

He would set the club back a significant amount of money but when you consider that he’s just 19 years of age and showing serious potential, he may very well be worth every penny.

