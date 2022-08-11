‘What’s not to like?’ – Jurgen Klopp weighs in on Harvey Elliott’s new long-term Liverpool contract

With the news breaking recently that Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term deal at the club, Jurgen Klopp has expressed his excitement at the chance of helping the England U21 international develop further at Anfield.

The 19-year-old has signed a new deal that will see him remain on Merseyside until 2027 and the former Fulham star will now be hungry to earn more minutes for the Reds when we host Crystal Palace on Monday night.

And despite our No. 19 already having the ability to flourish in the first-team, our German boss believes there is still more to come from the attacking midfielder.

“There is so much to like about this,” the boss told Liverpoolfc.com. “For us, as a club, we get to continue our journey with a special young player who has already made a big impact on Liverpool FC.

“For Harvey, he gets to carry on developing, improving and hopefully fulfilling his incredible talent at the club he has always supported. What’s not to like?

“Harvey got a big knock last season but, like all of the experiences he has had so far, he used it to grow as a person and a player.

“It was always obvious that he was a good footballer but taking the next steps was always going to be about using information and experiences to grow and this is exactly what Harvey is doing.

“Now it is all about carrying on enjoying his football as much as we enjoy watching him develop. It is an exciting time for him and for us.”

Having Klopp, Pep Lijnders, Peter Krawietz and co. all at the club means that Elliott is in safe hands.

Their coaching has already seen him develop significantly as a a player since he arrived from Fulham in 2019 and now more of the same is expected in the coming years.

He really is one of the league’s brightest prospects and that’s why Liverpool have been so eager to ensure he commits his future to the club.

He looked set to play a starring role for the Reds last season but suffered that nasty ankle injury against Leeds United at Elland Road early on in the campaign.

But now that he’s back to full fitness, there’s no reason why we won’t see the best of him this season.

He is of course still young, though, and we must therefore afford him time to grow and not expect too much from him so soon.

At a time when Liverpool supporters are still calling out for a new midfielder, this is great news as we retain the services of one of the country’s hottest prospects for the next five years at least.

