‘Believe that’s still the case’ – James Pearce provides an update on Liverpool’s stance on a possible Matheus Nunes transfer

Liverpool remain to be linked with players despite many public announcements that our transfer business is done, this is continuing with Matheus Nunes and now James Pearce has had his say.

The reporter for The Athletic was asked on Twitter: ‘All these outlets reporting on Matheus Nunes to Liverpool but its @JamesPearceLFC who we need to get a nice wink from to let us know if any of the rumours are actually true’.

To which the 44-year-old replied: ‘Reported a few weeks ago when rumour first came up that LFC were not interested and believe that’s still the case’.

It’s not to say that for the journalist to rule out the story that this move is dead in the water forever but it does feel as though this move is not too likely to happen.

The Portuguese international may be a talented player who could prove to be a solid addition to our squad but it seems clear that Jurgen Klopp is happy with his current options at Anfield.

Despite the Reds currently missing Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, there are still up to five midfield options available for our first home game of the season.

Once the Crystal Palace game is out of the way, the boss may want to reevaluate his options but it’s unlikely that his stance will change in that time.

For now, our supporters may have to come to the conclusion that we won’t be signing another midfielder this summer.

You can view the interaction with Pearce about Nunes via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter:

Reported a few weeks ago when rumour first came up that LFC were not interested and believe that’s still the case. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 10, 2022

