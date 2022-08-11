Ex-Premier League defender laughably highlights Luis Diaz as the reason Liverpool will miss out on the top four this season

Liverpool and Manchester City have dominated the narrative around the Premier League for many years but now one former defender in the division believes that not only will the Reds miss out on the title, but the top four as well.

Speaking with Genting Casino, William Gallas provided his remarkable take on the current title contenders: ‘Liverpool can miss (on the top four) out because they don’t have Sadio Mane anymore and Diaz does not have the same impact.

‘Liverpool always concede goals too, like against Fulham. Even if I like how they play, I think it will be City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham’.

READ MORE: (Video) Harvey Elliott on why he’s signed a second new contract in as many years and his role within the Liverpool team

There’s almost too much to to talk about in this short excerpt from the former Arsenal and Tottenham man’s opinions.

To pinpoint Luis Diaz as a major reason as to why Jurgen Klopp’s side will miss out on the Champions League places, is nothing short of laughable.

Sadio Mane will be a big loss to our team but the signing of Darwin Nunez has been made to soften this blow and the Colombian winger had already displaced him from the left-wing, in the second-half of last season.

It feels very much as though these opinions have been based off watching the first game of the season and little else, there surely has to be some consideration for what this team has achieved in recent years.

It’s certainly not a forgone conclusion that the title will be heading to Anfield this season but to rule us out of the fight for a top-four finish after one game, perhaps this shows why the former French international is only being asked for his football opinions by a casino.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong