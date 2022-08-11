Harvey Elliott signs new long-term deal with Liverpool

Harvey Elliott has put pen-to-paper on a new long-term deal with Liverpool.

The 19-year-old only signed a new deal at the club last year but the Reds were keen to reward the exciting talent with another fresh deal to ensure his future remains on Merseyside.

Elliott was a second-half substitute in our opening day draw against Fulham and he will be looking to pick up more minutes when we welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield on Monday.

Speaking about the new deal, our No. 19 said (via Liverpoolfc.com): “It’s always nice to know that I’m going to be here for many more years, which is always a great thing with it being my boyhood club and there is nothing in this world that makes me more happy and more excited than this.

“It’s been a big rollercoaster for me and my family and even for the club. So much has happened in the years that I have been here.

“We’ve already won so much and hopefully we can win so much more, so just to know that I am going to be here for a long time again – as I said, it’s always a wonderful feeling for myself and my family [and] being Liverpool supporters there is no better place in this world to be than playing for Liverpool and to put the shirt on and go out and play for the team and the fans.

“I’m hoping there are many more memories to come with it but I’m just so excited to put pen to paper and stay here for a lot longer.”

Every time the England U21 international puts on the famous Red shirt you can see what it means to him – he’s a player that certainly has an exciting future and someone that always gives his all.

He looked set to play a starring role for the club last season before sustaining that nasty injury against Leeds United early on in the campaign.

Elliott, who’s spent time on loan at Blackburn Rovers during his time at the club, spent five months sidelined with that injury but made a goalscoring return against Cardiff City in the FA Cup last season – a trophy that we went onto lift.

He’ll now be eager to repay the faith shown in him by Jurgen Klopp and co. by having yet another impressive campaign.

He arrived in the summer of 2019 from Fulham and has made 22 senior outings for the Reds so far.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the new deal will see him remain at the club until 2027.

Congratulations, Harvey and all the best!

