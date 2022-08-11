(Video) Alisson Becker turns heads as he struts into media day like a model

Alisson Becker is a man who is not afraid to try out new hairstyles and looks but even just in his Liverpool kit, he can turn heads around the AXA Training Centre.

The players were gathered for media day, where they are asked to show off their new strips and perform a variety of tasks for the TV companies present.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on the club’s YouTube channel, the moment our No.1 walked into the room was captured and the video of him walking from the dressing room is nothing short of iconic.

The Brazilian caught the attention of Virgil van Dijk who shouted: “My goalkeeper!”, as the 29-year-old walked past him.

