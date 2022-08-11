(Video) Harvey Elliott on the transition from fan to player and meeting his heroes like ‘Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson’

Any Liverpool fan could only dream of being able to play alongside their heroes and Harvey Elliott has described how he’s living the dream by playing with the people he looked up to.

Speaking with the club’s website about his idols, the 19-year-old said: “Going from watching them on TV and watching your idols play for Liverpool on TV to meeting them in person, it’s a whole different situation and for me I would say I was more scared than [feeling] pressure, to be honest.

“It was just one of them, from watching Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson on TV to actually sitting by them or standing next to them, to this day I pinch myself [to see] if it’s real.

“I wouldn’t say it was more pressure but more scared and excited because obviously I wanted to show them that I was an OK football player and wanted to sort of get their help, and obviously they’ve been brilliant since I first joined.

“So to be here with them now and to share more pitches and to be on the pitch with them for a few more years, it’s amazing for me”.

It’s great to hear how much this all means to the boyhood Red and how greatly he will appreciate being handed another five-year deal at Anfield.

One day our No.19 will be hoping that he is the hero that another young player will look up to, as it becomes very clear that the versatile attacker wants to spend his career on Merseyside.

You can watch Elliott’s interview via LFC TV (courtesy of Reddit user u/snh96):

