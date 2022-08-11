(Video) Harvey Elliott on why he’s signed a second new contract in as many years and his role within the Liverpool team

Harvey Elliott has put pen to paper over an unexpected new deal, this is now the teenagers second new contract in a year but reflects a huge step up within Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Speaking with the club’s website about his new deal, the 19-year-old said: “I feel like it’s, not more pressure on me, but it’s more of a situation where I’m sort of more of a first-team player in a way than last year because obviously [I was] coming back from loan and I didn’t play in the first season I joined as much as I have done in this past couple of years.

“So yeah, it feels more of a contract now and a first-team contract in terms of me and how it’s going to run in these next couple of years.

“I’m just very excited to keep putting on the shirt, to keep playing. I’m so excited and I just can’t wait to get out there again”.

It is somewhat unusual for a player to sign a five-year deal in consecutive summers but with the clamour for a new midfielder coming from many supporters, this is perhaps the clearest indication that the former Fulham youngster is set to be that new player.

It’s great to see how excited the No.19 is with the news and he seems ready to take a big step up in his role for the club.

You can watch Elliott’s interview via LFC TV (courtesy of Reddit user u/snh96):

