(Video) Liverpool Academy product scores absolute screamer for non-league side in FA Cup

Adam Hammill may have never played a competitive game for Liverpool, but the Academy graduate was once looking like a serious talent at the club before later being sold to Barnsley in the summer of 2009.

He joined the Reds back in 1995 as a seven year old and progressed through the age ranks also making an appearance for England U21s during that time.

Things never quite worked out for him at his boyhood club but he did enjoy a successful career with the Yorkshire outfit as well as spells at Wolves, Huddersfield and Rotherham to name a few.

Now at the age of 34 the scouser is still playing the game, albeit at non-league level.

The winger spent last season at North West Counties League Premier Division outfit Litherland Remyca before joining Northern Premier League Division One West side Prescot Cables last month.

He was in action on Tuesday night as Cables travelled to Ashton Athletic in the FA Cup Extra-Preliminary Round Replay and he scored an absolute screamer to send his side through to the next round of the competition.

It’s great to see him still enjoying his football and showing that he’s still got it!

You can catch the goal below via @PrescotCablesFC on Twitter:

With the score tied at 1-1, Adam Hammill scored this beauty to send us through to the next round of the Emirates FA Cup

Worth the wait, we think you'll agree.

What a hit!! pic.twitter.com/pwWrlATr2q — Prescot Cables FC (@PrescotCablesFC) August 11, 2022

