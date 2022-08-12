Sir Kenny Dalglish sends heartfelt message to ‘the people of Liverpool’ following the 45th anniversary of his first arrival at the club

Sir Kenny Dalglish has sent a heartfelt message to the ‘people of Liverpool’ following the 45th anniversary of his first arrival at the club.

On Wednesday, The King celebrated 45 years since he joined the club from Celtic and went onto score 172 goals in 515 appearances.

He also managed the club on two occasions and is recognised by many Kopites as our greatest ever player.

“Thank you to the people of Liverpool for adopting us as Scousers!” the Scotsman tweeted earlier today. “Hope you all have a great weekend in the sunshine! YNWA.”

As a player and a manager, our former No. 7 won nine league titles, three European Cups, five League Cups and UEFA Super Cup whilst at Anfield and he’s still following the Reds home and away week in and week out.

It really does feel like Kenny was made for the club and the club was made for Kenny – when he was signed by Bob Paisley in 1977, a British transfer record of £440,000 was paid to the Glasgow-based outfit for his services.

Let’s hope the Reds can do the 71-year-old proud once again this season by picking up yet more silverware to add to our already illustrious collection.

You can see Dalglish’s tweet below via his official Twitter page:

Thank you to the people of Liverpool for adopting us as Scousers! Hope you all have a great weekend in the sunshine! 🔆 YNWA https://t.co/FIfB9XajzI — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) August 12, 2022

