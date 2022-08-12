Academy star and famous ballboy signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

Academy star Oakley Cannonier has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The 18-year-old signed from Leeds United at U12 level and has enjoyed another successful campaign under Marc Bridge-Wilkinson – he ended the season’s as the Academy’s top goalscorer after an impressive 18 strikes in the U18 Premier League North.

This is Cannonier’s second professional deal after signing his first one in July of last year.

The Yorkshireman became famous during our famous Champions League semi-final defeat of Barcelona back in 2019.

He was the ballboy that reacted quickly to hand Trent Alexander-Arnold the ball before our No. 66 crossed for Divock Origi to net the winning strike that took us to Madrid and onto our sixth European Cup.

He’s stepped up into Barry Lewtas’ U21 squad for the upcoming season so let’s hope he can continue his impressive development and it may not be long before we see him with Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

