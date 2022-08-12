Mo Salah amongst six Liverpool players nominated for 2022 Ballon d’Or award

A whopping six Liverpool players have been included on the shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

The initial 30-man list was released earlier today with ex-Red Sadio Mane also named on the list after enjoying a successful campaign on Merseyside last term.

Mo Salah is probably the favourite out of those from Jurgen Klopp’s squad to be shortlisted for the award but Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also up against the Egyptian for the prestigious accolade.

READ MORE: Academy star and famous ballboy signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

Our No. 11 had another stellar campaign for the club as we lifted both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup and finished as runners-up in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Salah netted 31 goals and registered 16 assists across all competitions for Klopp’s side last season and is already off the mark this time around after scoring against Fulham on the opening day.

The Ballon d’Or award will be presented on October 17 in Paris where the Yashin trophy, for the best goalkeeper, will also be awarded.

Alisson Becker is in contention for that award but faces tough competition from the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Hugo Lloris and Edouard Mendy.

In other news, Klopp has been shortlisted for this year’s UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year award.

A full list of the Ballon d’Or nominees can be found below courtesy of This Is Anfield:

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Bernardo Silva (Man City), Luis Diaz (Liverpool), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Riyad Mahrez (Man City), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Heung-min Son (Tottenham), Fabinho (Liverpool), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Phil Foden (Man City), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Joao Cancelo (Man City), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Erling Haaland (Man City)