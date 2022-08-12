(Image) Adidas unveil giant Mo Salah head, in the cartoon style of Rick and Morty – to celebrate the launch of their new boots

Mo Salah is a globally recognised name and brand within football and this has been demonstrated by his giant head floating around London.

Following the release of the new Adidas X Speedportal boots, the sports company were attempting some marketing and went down a more unusual route.

The advert for the release already turned heads, with the Egyptian King starring alongside the popular cartoon characters Rick and Morty.

This has now been furthered with our No.11’s head being enlarged on a gigantic scale and in the style of the Adult Swim TV series.

Given his deal with Pepsi and recent advert for that company too, it’s fair to assume that the 30-year-old has been making quite a bit of extra money of late – even on top of his new lucrative Liverpool contract.

With the news that we are now also the most popular Premier League club in America too, this feature alongside the hugely popular US cartoon will only further our reputation within the states.

It means little on the grand scheme but it’s interesting to see the lengths that these companies will go to, in order to sell some more boots and it looks like the real winners here are us and our player.

You can view the image of the giant Salah balloon via @FootballJOE on Twitter:

adidas are floating six-metre-high Mo Salah and Vivianne Miedema heads – in the cartoon style of Rick & Morty – across London to celebrate the launch of the adidas X Speedportal boots, because why not pic.twitter.com/SpehesTatN — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 11, 2022

