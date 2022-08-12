Patrick Vieira provides an injury update on four Crystal Palace players ahead of the first Anfield game of the season

Despite it being so early in the season, there are plenty of injury updates for both Liverpool and Crystal Palace, ahead of our first home game of the campaign.

Speaking with the media ahead of our Anfield Premier League opener, Patrick Vieira provided a fitness update on his team: “Michael [Olise] trained all week with the team, so there is a chance that he will be with the squad.

“The other two [James McArthur and James Tomkins] it will be too short for them.

“[Nathan Ferguson] just had a setback. It’s too early to talk about, but obviously he didn’t train in the last couple of days with the team.”

It’s good to see that Jurgen Klopp isn’t the only manager to be without several of his players for the second match in this season and it seems that the London club will have up to four players out for the match.

They will join Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher and possibly Kostas Tsimikas – who are all set to miss the match for the Reds.

It’s safe to say that we have more issues that will affect our starting line-up but the possible absence of Michael Olise could be a big miss for the side from Selhurst Park.

Perhaps these injuries are all due to a shorter than usual pre-season, because of the upcoming Qatar World Cup, as several players didn’t have the full rest that they needed and perhaps pushed themselves too far for the season opener.

Both clubs will hope that their stricken men will return soon and that their absence won’t affect the selected players’ performance too much, on the night.

