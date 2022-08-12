‘The ingredients of Andres Iniesta’ – Pep Lijnders on the 19-year-old in the Liverpool squad that reminds him of Andres Iniesta

Being compared to a player like Andres Iniesta will add a huge amount of expectation to any young player but Pep Lijnders clearly has the belief that one Liverpool youngster can live up to that.

Writing in his book ‘Intensity’ (via the Liverpool Echo), the Dutchman writes after last season’s pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao: “Harvey Elliott’s performance was a highlight.

“There is no such thing as like for like in football, but he has some of the ingredients of Andres Iniesta and thinks like a creative midfielder.”

It is testament to how much the 39-year-old respects the youngster and clearly has a lot of confidence that he has a bright future ahead in a red shirt.

This is clearly a thought process that is shared by the club as a whole, seeing as the former Fulham academy product has been handed his second new five-year deal in the space of a year.

It was a surprise for many when Jurgen Klopp first deployed the winger in central midfield and it looks as though this will be his long-term position at Anfield.

To be compared with the legendary Barcelona man may add some pressure to the shoulders of the boyhood Red but we should trust the opinion of those who are watching him every day.

The future looks very bright for our No.19 and we can be safe in the knowledge that it will be spent on the red side of Merseyside too.

