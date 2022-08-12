“Timeframe? I read 4-6 weeks!” – Klopp provides an update on Thiago Alcantara and how long until he returns to action

Jurgen Klopp was hit with the blow of seeing Thiago Alcantara limp off the pitch against Fulham and he has now provided an update on the midfielders injury.

Speaking with the media ahead of the match against Crystal Palace, the 55-year-old said: “[Thiago is] good but the injury is not.

“Timeframe? I read 4-6 weeks! I would prefer 4! We’ll see.”

There’s no doubting the talents of the Spanish international but it is also upsettingly familiar to see that he has once again been ruled out for an extended period of time.

It was reported by James Pearce for The Athletic that our No.6 was out for six weeks, this seems to be an accurate assessment of how long he will be sidelined but the boss remained coy with any further updates.

Hopefully we can look at the shorter end of the estimation and it would only be four weeks without the influential 31-year-old but we will have to wait and see.

With the player joining fellow midfielders Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as being currently absent from the first-team squad, there had been calls for a new player to be signed in the summer window.

These hopes seem to have been quashed by the boss though, as he all but confirmed there would be no more business completed in the coming weeks.

For now, we will have to cope with the five senior options available and hope for some speedy returns from the stricken quartet.

