Alisson Becker shortlisted for the Yashin Trophy in appreciation of his 2022 goalkeeping performances

Alisson Becker was phenomenal in the last campaign for Liverpool and his performances have been recognised on the biggest stage of all for goalkeepers.

As reported by the club’s website: ‘Alisson Becker has received a nomination for the 2022 Yashin Trophy.

‘The 2019 winner is up for the reputed award that recognises the best performing goalkeeper in the 2021-22 campaign’.

Our No.1 has been shortlisted alongside nine other stoppers: Yassine Bounou, Thibaut Courtois, Ederson, Mike Maignan, Edouard Mendy, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak, Kevin Trapp and Hugo Lloris.

The sad truth in the matter is that if we had clinched the Premier League and/or the Champions League last season, then the Brazilian probably would have been a safe bet for the accolade.

Now the favourite may well be the Real Madrid ‘keeper and, in an even more bitter pill to swallow, mainly because of his performance against us in Paris.

The winner won’t be announced until October, on the same evening as the illustrious Ballon d’Or award is also given out and the eyes of the football world will be on the events in France that night.

The 29-year-old had such a great season in our goal, proving that he is almost faultless as a player with near every aspect of his performances being fine tuned and close to perfect.

It would be a shame to see him miss out on the accolade but there is no doubt that he will be out to prove again this year, that he is the best.

