James Milner on ‘a very tough game’ against Crystal Palace that awaits Liverpool for their first home match of the season

There are no easy matches in the Premier League and the first game that awaits Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League this season is a tough one, against Crystal Palace.

Speaking with the club’s website, James Milner previewed the match and said: ‘Pat has got them playing well. They’ve got some good players. He has got them well organised, and they’ll like a tackle. If it’s a Patrick Vieira team they’ll like to go and impose themselves on the game.

‘It will be a very tough game but Anfield under the lights, first home game of the season. It’s important we get a win but hopefully there’s that special atmosphere at Anfield and that’ll hopefully help us bounce back from the disappointment of the first game of the season and kick into life.

‘The home games are so important so the first one is important to get off and running with a win’.

It was a really impressive first campaign with the Eagles last term for Patrick Vieira and they will be out to bounce back from an opening day defeat to Arsenal.

Seeing as Mo Salah has been involved in 11 goals in his last 10 matches against Palace, we can hope that the Egyptian King will once again prove to be a thorn in their side.

The side from Selhurst Park have lost their last five games at our home stadium and we have won 10 consecutive matches against the Londoners but these stats mean little in the heat of a battle.

Our vice captain may well be part of the team that will be hoping to continue this winning streak and Jurgen Klopp will hope that the injuries to the squad won’t have too much of an impact.

We will have to wait and see what happens but there’s no question that the lads will be ready for the challenge when it comes.

