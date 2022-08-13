James Milner on whether the number of injuries in the Liverpool squad could work to the advantage of the fringe players

Liverpool currently have nine players ruled out through injury in our next match and James Milner has had his say on the advantages that could come from this crisis.

Speaking with the club’s website, our vice captain said: ‘For me, I want the team to do as well as possible and that always comes first. So, for that you want everybody to be fit so you’ll never look at injuries as a good thing.

‘I know my role this year isn’t going to be playing every minute but it’s when needed and where needed fill that gap and make an impact and do what you can.

‘I need to make sure I’m ready for that and it could be in a number of positions as well. It’s one of those, you’re coming on and then I have to ask what position I’m going on so it could be a few, but that’s what I’m ready for and something that I want to contribute as much as I can.

‘I still feel I can play a big part at this football club and help the club achieve things’.

It feels like a real search for the silver lining in a cloud but players like our No.7 will only benefit from having more opportunity to play for Jurgen Klopp.

The news of Joel Matip picking up a groin injury and being ruled out of the game against Crystal Palace has been a real blow but now opens the door for Joe Gomez to return to the first-team.

This will be the same for players like Kosats Tsimikas, Calvin Ramsay, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and many others who are all waiting for their time to shine for the Reds.

The reason for having such a big squad is so that we are not affected by moments like this and the coming weeks will show how strong our team really is.

There have been many of our supporters who believe that the fringe players we have on offer are not good enough, now is the time to silence a few critics and step up to the plate.

Let’s hope this is the worst our injuries get this campaign and that we can ride this storm without any major issues.

