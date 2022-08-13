Jurgen Klopp comments on whether he’s worried about the number of goals that Luis Diaz has scored for Liverpool

There’s no doubting that Luis Diaz has had an impressive start to his Liverpool career but it appears that some supporters and pundits are worried that his current goal scoring tally is six goals in 28 appearances.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Crystal Palace match, Jurgen Klopp commented on the Colombian’s end product: ‘We don’t take him out, ‘Because the other two scored and you didn’t, come on here, I show you how.’ It’s unnecessary. It’s not even a problem, it’s just the moment.

‘But, of course, we do finishing and that helps him, like it helps the others. We spoke last week about it when Sadio left, everybody was, ‘How can you play without Sadio?’ In November, December everybody thought when he will score the next goal but he’s starting all the time, so these kind of things.

‘You just let it go. You see the situations he had, like the biggest chances are just unlucky – it is.

‘He had these blocked moments already a couple of times but he’s in a really good shape actually, he looks really good – and that’s more important for me, that he’s in these situations’.

Our No.23 has had 10 goal involvements in his first 28 matches for the club and that’s certainly not a figure that should be cause for concern for anyone.

It’s clear that Mo Salah is the main scorer at our club and Darwin Nunez will be hoping to get himself high in the scoring charts in his maiden season too.

With the likes of Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino who will also be hoping to get themselves into double figures this year, there’s not too much pressure on the former Porto winger to be the top scorer in our team.

The boss will know that players have patches of good and bad form and will hope that the 25-year-old can provide several purple patches this season and show that he is more than able to score plenty of goals.

Putting the ball in the net isn’t his whole game either and the forward will continue to be a menace to opposition defences for the upcoming campaign.

