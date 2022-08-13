Jurgen Klopp selected as one of the best three managers in the world as he’s nominated for UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year award

Jurgen Klopp is loved by Liverpool fans for his work as our manager but he is also widely respected as one of the best coaches in world football.

As reported on the club’s website, this has been recognised as: ‘Jürgen Klopp has been nominated for the 2021-22 UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year award.

‘Liverpool’s manager is included in the final three-man shortlist for the accolade alongside Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) and Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)’.

It’s no surprise to see the two other managers being the ones that pipped us to the Champions League and Premier League last season and it’s such a shame that we couldn’t complete that unprecedented quadruple.

It looks likely that the Real Madrid boss will be the man to take the accolade home, with them also clinching La Liga and the Super Cup.

Our supporters won’t need to see the German crowned the best coach again for us to appreciate him any more and the best thing that we could see him do was sign a new contract last season.

We will hope that in the coming years we will see at least one more major trophy and that should bring with it these individual accolades.

For now, it’s all about getting a good start to this campaign and the next step on that journey will be against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

