Liverpool ‘keeping a close eye’ on 19-year-old midfielder after Klopp ‘was not disappointed’ during pre-season meeting – report

There is a loud call from many Liverpool fans that there needs to be a new midfielder brought into the club and their shouts may be soon answered.

As reported by Sport Witness: ‘Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Luka Sučić has ‘already attracted’ interest from Liverpool, who are keeping a close eye on his development.

‘That’s according to Salzburger Nachrichten… They insist that you don’t have to be a ‘prophet’ to predict he will earn a big move in future and he has ‘already attracted the interest’ of Liverpool in that regard.

‘They’re believed to be keen on a move next summer, with Jurgen Klopp watching the midfielder closely in a recent friendly. The newspaper insists ‘he was not disappointed’ by what he saw either.

‘According to them, Klopp wants to give Liverpool’s midfield a ‘makeover’ and Sučić would be a long-term replacement for Jordan Henderson, who turned 32 in June’.

Given Jurgen Klopp’s most recent press conference admission that this summer’s transfer business is all but over, it seems very unlikely that this one will be completed in the coming weeks.

We do know that the club are fluid in the transfer window though and if a player they want becomes available, we are ready to move for the right price.

Having faced Luka Sucic during this pre-season too, we are also well aware that the club can be attracted to move for a player that has impressed against us.

With 11 goals and 5 assists in 44 appearances last year, the 19-year-old can be deployed in central and attacking midfield positions – as well as playing on the left wing.

Being of a similar style to Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, this could make the move for the Croatian a little less likely but seeing as he is left footed – the Red Bull Salzburg teen could add a new dimension to our team.

This looks to be one for the future and it will certainly be worth keeping an eye out to see how the player with three years left on his current deal, progresses this season.

