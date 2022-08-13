Three Liverpool players make BT Sports all-time Premier League XI after 30 years of the competition

Liverpool have had some of the greatest players in English football history representing our club and our role in the Premier League era has been demonstrated by the presence of three Reds in an all-time team.

In a recent vote hosted by BT Sport on Twitter, it saw Virgil van Dijk, Steven Gerrard and Mo Salah be selected as some of the best players in the last 30 years.

Football didn’t begin in 1992 but for those who think it did, here’s the best team in full: ‘Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Virgil van Dijk, Ashley Cole, Patrick Vieira, Steven Gerrard, Kevin De Bruyne, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Mo Salah’.

Perhaps the one player who will feel most harshly treated to not have made the team and to have played at Anfield, would be Luis Suarez but it’s hard to say who he should replace.

Longevity in the division seems to have weighed in the favour of our three lads that were selected and it’s quite an impressive side to look at.

Over time, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see Trent Alexander-Arnold displace the former Manchester United right-back but due to his age – he will probably have to wait for the 35 year team and onwards.

We can still be happy with the players selected and look forward to whatever future stars we may see enter it.

You can view the full team via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

Your all-time Premier League XI 🥵 Who is the biggest omission from this squad?! You can select your own XI at https://t.co/V19Lv4wypQ and join the conversation using #PLImmortals 👊#PL30 pic.twitter.com/zEjvKXS0fL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 12, 2022

