Vincent Kompany comments on Liverpool defender as four clubs circle for the signature of the 20-year-old

Given the news of Joel Matip’s injury, it may seem a little short-sighted to allow any of our defenders to leave the club but four clubs are chasing one Liverpool man.

As reported in the Daily Mail: ‘Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is the subject of loan interest from a host of Championship clubs.

‘The 20-year-old centre back is set to leave Anfield on a temporary basis before the transfer deadline.

‘Watford, Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United are among the clubs vying for his signature.

‘Van den Berg has spent the last 18 months on loan at Preston – but is now poised for a move to a rival Championship side.

‘When asked about his interest in Van den Berg, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany replied: ‘We’re talking about another club’s player.

”All I can say is Sepp is a really good player but a key part of it is to find a balance between the players we’ve already got and the game time, making sure that we’re strong enough.”

It’s clear that Vincent Komapny is settling into Liverpool life quickly, given his coy response about Sepp van den Berg but it does show that there is some interest in our man.

Following a successful 18 months at Preston North End, there will be plenty of interested parties within the Championship and it looks like the Dutchman may be keen in again remaining in the North West.

The question will then lie with whether we can afford to allow our No.72 to leave the club, even if it is on loan, because of our current injury crisis.

With nine players now sidelined, the question will be whether there is enough experience in reserve for the upcoming season and whether it is worth anticipating further injuries or favouring giving our young players more experience.

In an ideal world, Jurgen Klopp would probably like to give the likes of Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and the Holland Under-21 international loan experience but he may have to be selfish to cover what looks to be a looming fitness crisis.

