Jurgen Klopp insists he’s only focussed on his side’s transfer business this summer as Liverpool’s rivals continue to scramble for signings

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he doesn’t take any satisfaction from Liverpool’s rivals struggling to sign players in the transfer market and claimed the Reds won’t be influenced by the business that other sides are doing this summer.

The Anfield outfit have signed three players so far this summer but with the club’s treatment room looking rather busy at the moment, many supporters are suggesting that more reinforcements are needed to ensure the Reds remain as competitive as possible this season.

The German boss has constantly claimed that he’s happy with the size and strength of his squad at the moment and no further signings should be expected, but whilst Manchester United and Chelsea continue to search for further additions before the window slams shut on September 1st, Klopp doesn’t take any joy from watching his rivals scramble for signings.

“If I would feel joy in that then I would deserve the injuries we have, to be honest,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“I’m not sure whether not caring less is the right phrase. I follow and see when the teams do something or not or whatever, but most of the time I am the last person to get the information.

“There’s no joy in that the some teams are trying (to sign players). Other teams have finished their business as well. It’s nothing to do with us.

“We cannot increase the rhythm or find money because other teams sign players and we say ‘oh no, we have to do as well, because they signed him we now need him’. We have to be completely independent of whatever whoever is doing, and we are.

“We try to sort our situation, which is difficult enough very often but it’s our situation at least. That’s the only one we can have influence on. That’s why it’s the only one I’m concerned about.”

Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay are the three new faces on Merseyside this summer and it appears that Klopp is content with his squad at the moment.

But although there is no need to splash the cash for the sake of it or to take a gamble on a player that may not be right for the club, when we have nine players out with injury and also had the oldest average age of our starting XI during the opening weekend of the Premier League, signings would surely make sense.

It’s understandable that Liverpool will only sign the right player at the right time, but if now isn’t the right time, then when is?

Midfield is the one area that most believe needs strengthening and with Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara both injury prone and many of our other options either at or approaching 30, Jude Bellingham is one of the names that has been constantly linked with the club.

The England international has confirmed that he’s remaining with Borussia Dortmund for the current season and any deal for the 19-year-old would therefore have to be visited at the end of the season at the earliest.

It does appear unlikely that there will be any further incomings at Anfield this term, but we’ll just have to wait and see!

