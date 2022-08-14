Jamie Carragher claims one of Manchester United’s summer signings ‘already looks wrong’ following Brentford humiliation

Manchester United fell to a shocking 4-0 defeat against Brentford yesterday and Jamie Carragher has claimed that the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax ‘already looks wrong’.

Erik ten Hag’s side suffered their second straight loss in the capital and are yet to score a goal this season in what has been a far from convincing start to the Dutchman’s Old Trafford career.

The former Ajax boss brought one of his former players to the Premier League with him but that is a move that ex-Red Carragher has been highly critical of.

“#ETH has not started well but has a very good pedigree after his record at Ajax in the CL, but the signing of Martinez for over 50M already looks wrong!” the Sky Sports pundit tweeted.

At just 5.74 feet, the Argentinian is certainly a lot smaller than those you’d usually find playing at central defence, but ten Hag clearly sees something in the 24-year-old after splashing £50m for him.

If he wasn’t aware of the standard of the Premier League before his arrival, then he certainly will be now after being named in the starting XI for United’s two defeats to Brighton and Brentford respectively.

