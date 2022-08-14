James Milner weighs in on making 200 Premier League appearances for Liverpool and still having ‘more to give’

James Milner made his 200th Premier League appearance for Liverpool last weekend but the veteran midfielder feels ‘there is definitely more to give’.

The result at Craven Cottage may have been a disappointing one as we twice came from behind to salvage a point against Marco Silva’s side, but Milner has been discussing what has been ‘a great journey’ for him at the club so far.

The 36-year-old penned another one-year deal at the beginning of summer and will be looking to add more silverware to his impressive collection this season having already won every major trophy possible at Anfield.

“I think if you’d have said what’s happened when I signed would happen, I definitely would’ve taken that,” our No. 7 told Liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s been a great journey up until this point, you see the transition of the team from the manager coming in to having those days where we could beat anyone and then be not quite as good and inconsistent. The consistency came and the trophies came. Being part of that and seeing how the team has involved has been fantastic.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s a journey that’s ready to end, personally or as a group. I think there is definitely more to give but that doesn’t just happen. You’re not entitled to that, you’re not a good team last year so you’re going to win things this year. That does not happen in football. We have to make it happen.

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher claims one of Manchester United’s summer signings ‘already looks wrong’ following Brentford humiliation

“It’s down to the work on the training field, being ready every single game and ready to fight through things like injuries, suspensions and travelling. Three games a week, getting back late from European [games], it’s all part of it and how you deal with that.

“We have to make sure that we’re better than anyone to do it and a better team than last season because everyone else is improving. We have to improve as well.”

The former England international may no longer be the player he once was, but he is still more than good enough to slot into our side when needed and still perform at a quality level.

You always know that the former Manchester City man will give his all to be on the right side of the result and he’s also a great figure to have around the club and in the dressing room for the younger players.

This could be the Yorkshireman’s last season as a professional player, or at least as a Liverpool player, but you’d like to think there would be a role for him at the club in a coaching role of some sorts in the future.

He’s a role model and a real professional and it’s credit to his work rate that he remains one of if not the fittest player in the Liverpool squad.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong