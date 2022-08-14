‘Always been a massive fan’ – Steven Gerrard names the one midfielder he would’ve loved to have played alongside during his career

Steven Gerrard has selected former Manchester United player Roy Keane as the one midfielder he would’ve liked to have played alongside during his carer.

The Scouser played with some quality players during his professional career whilst at Liverpool and during international duty with England, but Gerrard believes Keane would’ve complimented his game well.

“I’ve always been a massive fan of Roy Keane, not Man United,” the Aston Villa boss told BT Sport (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“I think for all our generation watching Roy Keane’s consistency levels, how he went about it, I like to get into the box and having someone who would have been able to protect me in there and do some of my dirty work. I think he was the best at it so I would probably go with Roy Keane.”

Keane was a great player himself – he was a no-nonsense midfielder that enjoyed a successful 12-year spell at Old Trafford where he won seven league titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League.

Since hanging up his boots, the Irishman went into management with spells in charge of Sunderland and Ipswich but he’s now working for Sky Sports as a pundit.

Gerrard, meanwhile, has enjoyed a lot of success during his short time as a manager.

He guided Rangers to their first Scottish league title in ten years and prevented bitter rivals Celtic from winning ten in a row.

He’s now in the Premier League and in charge of West Midlands outfit Aston Villa.

Our former captain led his side to a 2-1 victory over Everton at Villa Park yesterday and piled more misery on Toffees boss Frank Lampard.

