Chris Sutton predicts ‘routine’ victory for Liverpool as they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield

Liverpool welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield on Monday night with both sides searching for their first Premier League win of the season.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham at Craven Cottage last week whilst the Eagles suffered a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal but Chris Sutton has backed Jurgen Klopp’s side to return to their usual selves tomorrow night and has predicted a 4-0 victory for the home side.

“Palace got off to a bad start losing at home to Arsenal, and things don’t get any easier for them here,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“Liverpool cannot slip up again in this one after dropping points against Fulham.

“The Reds have got a few injury problems, but the big thing for Jurgen Klopp is that he has to start new striker Darwin Nunez.

“Even some Liverpool fans would question Klopp if he leaves him on the bench, but I don’t see that happening.

“This is going to be routine for Liverpool and a difficult night for Palace.”

Sutton is right to point out that we have some injury problems.

Up to nine players could be unavailable through injury for the visit of Patrick Vieira’s side but Klopp has reiterated that he won’t look to make any further signings this summer.

Palace can cause problems on the counter attack so we certainly need to be right on it to ensure we pick up all three points.

It would be nice to see Darwin Nunez in the starting XI and many believe he’s ready to play from the off but it will be interesting to see if Klopp feels the same.

Following the signing of his new long-term contract, it would also be great to see Harvey Elliott handed a start in midfield in place of Thiago Alcantara who’s out with a hamstring injury.

Our No. 19 looked lively when he entered the fray at Craven Cottage and you get the feeling that something is going to happen every time he gets the ball.

Let’s hope for a big performance from the lads to ensure we pick up our first three points of the season.

