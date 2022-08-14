Ex-Red describes the Joel Matip injury as ‘great news’ with the chance that has been provided for Joe Gomez to shine

An injury to any player will always open the door for another one and in the case of Joel Matip, the door is now open for Joe Gomez to regain a starting role for the club.

Our No.32 started the campaign alongside Virgil van Dijk and with Ibou Konate also sidelined, we now only really have the former Charlton Athletic man to be able to start alongside our No.4.

Speaking of the chance this has presented to the England international, Jose Enrique said on his Twitter: ‘Great news… Hopefully we don’t risk him and we play Joe Gomez and him on the bench if he is ok and more with konate is out for a while’.

The real good news to him is that the former Schalke man could be fit enough to start the game on the bench and if our No.12 is ready to start the match, there would be no further reason to risk him.

It’s good for the 25-year-old who also signed a new contract for the Reds this summer, as he will now have a chance to start for Jurgen Klopp again.

His partnership with the captain of Holland was good enough to see us win the league a few years ago and this could be the beginning of another long run of the pair in the team together.

Fitness fragility is a worry for several members of our squad and the challenge now will be to ensure that our injury issues to nine players, doesn’t get any bigger.

For now, let’s hope the London-born defender takes his chance with both hands and that he can be a mainstay of the team for many coming weeks and months.

You can view Enrique’s comments on Matip and Gomez via his Twitter account:

Great news… Hopefully we don't risk him and we play Joe Gomez and him on the bench if he is ok and more with konate is out for a while pic.twitter.com/A8rNqRwrHe — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) August 12, 2022

