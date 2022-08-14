(Image) Liverpool’s new third kit ‘confirmed’ as images are leaked of the shirt we will wear this season

Liverpool are yet to officially reveal what our third kit for the upcoming campaign will look like but it seems as though this has now been leaked online.

Thanks to an image that has been shared online by Reddit user u/a19red, it appears to confirm that our third strip will be a green design with orange/red decals.

The leak appears to be a billboard of Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk but there is no confirmed date as of yet to when this will be officially revealed.

It is somewhat unusual for our season to begin and for there to be no confirmed third strip in place.

It’s possible that we may use the strip away to Manchester United if our current white and funky trim design away kit is thought to clash in some way with Erik ten Hag’s team.

For now, we will have to wait and see if this becomes the official kit that is used but due to the quality of the image and the corroboration with prior links online, there’s little reason to believe this won’t be the one that is used.

The ‘YNWA’ design that has been used on the trims this year also lines up with the images that have been shared here and that adds further weight to this being the real deal.

As always though, a kit is only remembered for what is achieved in it and let’s hope we have some very happy memories in this newest work by Nike.

You can view the image of the supposed Liverpool third kit via Reddit user u/a19red:

