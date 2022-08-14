Liverpool line up new Nike deal as Billy Hogan outlines a plan to see the Reds “firing on all cylinders” with our kit sponsors

Liverpool are set to extend their multi-million deal with Nike as CEO Billy Hogan has outlined the plan to continue our deal with the current kit providers.

Speaking about a possible new sponsorship deal, the American said (via the Liverpool Echo): “Standard Chartered is our most significant partnership and renewing shows the strength of our relationship and how well it is working for both organisations.

“We have many shared values including concern about community and a sense of being here for good. We are proud that our partnership will be 17 years old at the conclusion of the new deal. Relationships are the key to success over the long-term.

READ MORE: Ex-Red describes the Joel Matip injury as ‘great news’ with the chance that has been provided for Joe Gomez to shine

“We have enjoyed a positive start to our relationship with Nike in what has been a challenging environment. But I think year three will really see us firing on all cylinders.”

With news that the Reds are now the most popular team in America, it’s clear that our merchandise is selling very well across the world and we are making plenty of money.

As much as the deal with Warrior and New Balance was special, we now have a brand that can supply the number of products that are needed for the number of supporters we have.

Making money is a speciality of FSG and we have really benefited from their management of the sponsors for our club.

Having the American multinational corporation involved with our club has seen a grown interest from popular figures such as Lebron James and opened our brand to new customers.

This probable new deal will open the door to many more years of increased income from the worldwide footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories provider.

Long may this relationship last and let’s hope it relates to more positive performances on the pitch.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong