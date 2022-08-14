‘Liverpool were sluggish against Fulham…’ – Ex-Red predicts the outcome of Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace

Liverpool are hoping to bounce back from a below par performance against Fulham with a big result against Crystal Palace, one former Red has had his say on how he thinks it will go.

Writing for Paddy Power, Mark Lawrenson provided his prediction for our first home game of the season: ‘I think Palace were a little bit unlucky against Arsenal. They had chances at 1-0 down which they should have taken.

‘They’re just a good watch, Palace. Patrick Vieira’s done a really good job there. Liverpool were sluggish against Fulham but they’ve had another week of hard training so I’ll go 2-0 to Liverpool’.

It certainly won’t be an easy match against Patrick Vieira’s team and so Jurgen Klopp will ensure to prepare his players for a tough bout at Anfield.

It was a really impressive first campaign with the Eagles last term for the former Arsenal captain and they will be out to bounce back from an opening day defeat to the Gunners.

Seeing as Mo Salah has been involved in 11 goals in his last 10 matches against Palace, we can hope that the Egyptian King will once again prove to be a thorn in their side.

The side from Selhurst Park have lost their last five games at our home stadium and we have won 10 consecutive matches against the Londoners but these stats mean little in the heat of a battle.

Our vice captain may well be part of the team that will be hoping to continue this winning streak and our boss will hope that the injuries to the squad won’t have too much of an impact.

We will have to wait and see what happens but there’s no question that the lads will be ready for the challenge when it comes.

