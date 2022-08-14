Sadio Mane’s selfless generosity shown by how many gifts he bought for the Liverpool players and staff

It was a sad day when Sadio Mane left Liverpool but testament to his contribution to our club, he left with plenty of love still shared between all parties.

It’s now been reported that our former No.10 left many gifts to all the people who work for the club, as has been reported by Christian Falk from BILD.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘Sadio Mané sends 150 packages to the employees of @LFC from the cleaning lady to the security guard, everyone gets a chocolate with a portrait of Sadio and a handwritten card’.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Scott McTominay’s hopeless pass for Manchester United during their 4-0 defeat to Brentford

We all know the character of the Senegalese forward and it’s not really a surprise to hear that he would be so generous and acknowledge so many people.

The 30-year-old will be building a new relationship with the supporters and staff of Bayern Munich but he didn’t forget those who he had spent the past six years with.

Our former attacker will always be remembered as a legend on the red side of Merseyside and should our paths cross again in the Champions League this season, there’s no doubt that he will receive a brilliant welcome home from the Kop.

For now, we can watch him from afar and be safe in the knowledge that there’s 150 Mane portraits working their way around the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

You can view the confirmation of Mane’s generosity via @cfbayern on Twitter:

TRUE✅ Sadio Mané sends 150 packages to the employees of @LFC from the cleaning lady to the security guard, everyone gets a chocolate with a portrait of Sadio and a handwritten card #PodcastBayernInsider — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 14, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong