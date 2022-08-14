(Video) Liverpool fans will love Scott McTominay’s hopeless pass for Manchester United during their 4-0 defeat to Brentford

Manchester United are experiencing their worst league start in over 100 years and it’s safe to say that many Liverpool fans are enjoying their current plight.

One highlight for many rival supporters was the hopeless pass that was made by Scott McTominay in the final minutes of the memorable Brentford victory.

As if losing 4-0 wasn’t bad enough, the Scottish midfielder had spectators in fits of laughter as he span around in confusion before chipping the ball to no one and watched it roll out of play.

You can watch the video of Scott McTominay and Manchester United’s day to forget courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @juliabuzniak on Twitter):

scott mctominay is my favourite player of all time pic.twitter.com/RbowbJvUWS — julia (@juliabuzniak) August 13, 2022

