(Video) Reported Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes scores worldie for Sporting Lisbon

Posted by
(Video) Reported Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes scores worldie for Sporting Lisbon

Many Liverpool fans are calling out for a new midfielder and one of our reported targets is Matheus Nunes, he hasn’t done himself any harm with his latest performance.

Playing for Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese midfielder scored a very impressive goal during his side’s 3-0 victory against Rio Ave in the Primeira Liga.

The 23-year-old picked the ball up on the edge of the box and fired it into the top left-hand corner of Jhonatan’s net.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane’s selfless generosity shown by how many gifts he bought for the Liverpool players and staff

You can watch the video of Nunes’ goal via @p_fc28 on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top