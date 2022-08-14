(Video) Reported Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes scores worldie for Sporting Lisbon

Many Liverpool fans are calling out for a new midfielder and one of our reported targets is Matheus Nunes, he hasn’t done himself any harm with his latest performance.
Playing for Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese midfielder scored a very impressive goal during his side’s 3-0 victory against Rio Ave in the Primeira Liga.
The 23-year-old picked the ball up on the edge of the box and fired it into the top left-hand corner of Jhonatan’s net.
You can watch the video of Nunes’ goal via @p_fc28 on Twitter:
