(Videos) Liverpool fans will cringe at the embarrassing atmosphere inside the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City score

There’s no doubting that Manchester City have an unbelievable team of players and play some brilliant football but their supporters are so far off the quality of the team.

It was a successful day at the Etihad Stadium for Pep Guardiola’s side and as Jefferson Lerma’s own goal put the home team four goals ahead, a video shared of the atmosphere was nothing short of embarrassing.

It felt more like a village game of cricket than a Premier League team extending their lead and it will lead to many Liverpool fans cringing at how bad the Manchester club’s fans are.

You can watch the video of Manchester City’s embarrassing home supporters via @h_army360 on Twitter:

