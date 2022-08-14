‘You could never get bored of this feeling’ – Jordan Henderson on the first Anfield game of the Premier League season

Jordan Henderson is ready to lead out Liverpool once again at the start of a new Premier League season at Anfield and he has had his say on the feeling it gives him.

Speaking with the official matchday programme, the 32-year-old said: “The first home game of a new season is always one of the fixtures that anyone who is lucky enough to be involved in football just can’t wait for. It was the same when I was a kid, going to matches with my dad, and it applies even more now that I have the privilege of playing for Liverpool,” writes Henderson.

“It might happen every year, but you could never get bored of this feeling.

READ MORE: (Videos) Liverpool fans will cringe at the embarrassing atmosphere inside the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City score

“There is always a different atmosphere in and around the ground. You can feel the excitement and there is a real sense of occasion. I have been here long enough to know exactly what Anfield will be like and the fact that we kick off with a night game only adds to the anticipation.

“These are the days we all live for as players, staff and supporters so hopefully between us we can make the most of it by getting off to the best possible start”.

It’s great to hear how much of a buzz our skipper gets from leading Jurgen Klopp’s side out and it’s safe to say that there will be a special atmosphere on offer for the Reds.

There’s nothing like an Anfield night under the lights and we’ve been handed the chance for our first game of the campaign to be held under our famous floodlights.

It was a really impressive first campaign with the Eagles last term for Patrick Vieira and they will be out to bounce back from an opening day defeat to the Gunners.

Seeing as Mo Salah has been involved in 11 goals in his last 10 matches against Palace, we can hope that the Egyptian King will once again prove to be a thorn in their side.

The side from Selhurst Park have lost their last five games at our home stadium and we have won 10 consecutive matches against the Londoners but these stats mean little in the heat of a battle.

Our vice captain may well be part of the team that will be hoping to continue this winning streak and our boss will hope that the injuries to the squad won’t have too much of an impact.

We will have to wait and see what happens but there’s no question that the lads will be ready for the challenge when it comes.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong