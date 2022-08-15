Have Liverpool done enough? Assessing the summer deals

A major overhaul was obviously not required this summer but there were still some challenges for the Liverpool and for Julian Ward, the new sporting director.

Most of those challenges, and subsequent work, revolved around refreshing the attacking department after the departure of Sadio Mane.

However, there were other structural issues to address ahead of what promises to be a fascinating and busy season.

Complicating the issue this year is, of course, the World Cup, which interrupts the schedule and makes Jurgen Klopp’s job tougher.

Fans and football punters may relish the four-yearly football festival and markets on the Finals odds in Qatar are already doing plenty of business, but for the German tactician and his coaching staff, it provides an even bigger headache than last season’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Faced with the challenge of the World Cup in the middle of the season, and anticipating another full campaign on all fronts this season, it was vital that Liverpool got their summer business right, and based on what we know so far, Ward and his team seem to have done a good job.

Darwin Nunez

The biggest signing of the summer, Nunez has been brought in not just to bolster the existing front line but to potentially be the leader of the attack for many seasons to come.

Across all competitions, the Uruguayan scored 34 goals last season, including six in the Champions League, two of which came against the Reds.

His final record at Benfica was 47 goals in 84 appearances across a two-year spell, which represents a healthy scoring rate, and he has already registered his first Liverpool goal, scoring against Fulham in the scrappy draw with which they opened the campaign.

He struggled at times during pre-season but has immense talent and it shouldn’t take long for him to adjust to the playing style, while his physicality means that he won’t have too much difficulty adapting to the more robust tackling that he will encounter in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old enjoys running in behind defenders and stretching them and he will arguably be at his best for Liverpool during the transitional phases and on the counterattack.

All of the signs so far indicate that he can form part of a deadly, speedy and creative front-three, along with Mo Salah and Luis Diaz, and his combination of attributes should cause nightmares for centre-halves throughout the league.

Calvin Ramsay

The signing of Calvin Ramsay is not a headline grabber, but the addition could turn out to be one of the best pieces of business done in the league.

The young Scot has a lot to recommend him as a player, but this season, his most obvious contribution will be to give Trent Alexander-Arnold some much-needed rest.

Since Liverpool are, once again, expecting to go deep in every available competition this season, our No.66’s workload will undoubtedly have to be managed.

Previously, Joe Gomez and James Milner have both played at right back when required, but neither is a natural at that position, hence the decision to sign the 18-year-old from Aberdeen.

It will be intriguing to see what will happen if Alexander-Arnold gets hurt or has to be rested early on in the season.

Will Klopp trust Ramsay immediately, or would Gomez or Milner still be trusted to deputise?

The fullback is a raw talent but he only played his first full season with Aberdeen last year, so the Reds will presumably hope to bring him along slowly.

Ultimately, he shapes up as a potential Alexander-Arnold replacement, and his five assists in the Scottish Premiership in 2021–22 represented a solid contribution.

Fabio Carvalho

The third significant move of the summer saw Fulham’s young star, Fabio Carvalho, move to Anfield.

The 19-year-old played a crucial role in helping Fulham earn promotion to the top-flight last season and being picked in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

A record of 11 goals, along with eight assists, last season highlighted his all-around attacking contribution, and his direct style of play looks like a perfect fit with the Klopp system.

His role early on is likely to be as an impact substitute, or as an advanced midfielder.

Like Harvey Elliott, we can expect him to be trusted with minutes throughout the season, as he can also step up to the forward line.

Like Ramsay, of course, his role may be limited in the early part of the campaign, but he is an exciting signing and has the potential to be a long-term part of the Reds’ plans.

