(Video) Carragher’s goofy dance moves & Neville’s despair in reaction Diaz equaliser will have fans laughing

Jamie Carragher will have been absolutely every Liverpool fan after celebrating a stunning equalising effort from Luis Diaz in their meeting with Crystal Palace.
The former Red was spotted enjoying a little dance in the Monday Night Football studio whilst a somewhat despondent Gary Neville watched on.
The Merseysiders continued to knock on the door of the Eagles backline, though a winner remained elusive at the time of writing.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL:
Those dance moves by @Carra23 after Liverpool's equaliser! 🕺😄 #MNF pic.twitter.com/5tfj0hIKul
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2022