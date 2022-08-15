(Video) Carragher’s goofy dance moves & Neville’s despair in reaction Diaz equaliser will have fans laughing

Jamie Carragher will have been absolutely every Liverpool fan after celebrating a stunning equalising effort from Luis Diaz in their meeting with Crystal Palace.

The former Red was spotted enjoying a little dance in the Monday Night Football studio whilst a somewhat despondent Gary Neville watched on.

The Merseysiders continued to knock on the door of the Eagles backline, though a winner remained elusive at the time of writing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL: