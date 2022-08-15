(Video) Luis Diaz has Anfield roaring after outrageous thunderbolt goal from outside the box

Posted by
(Video) Luis Diaz has Anfield roaring after outrageous thunderbolt goal from outside the box

Luis Diaz took a swipe at his critics with a stunning long-range effort at Anfield to restore parity.

The Colombian international had L4 roaring after having a go from outside of the box to cap off a superb run, delivering hope of a comeback for Jurgen Klopp’s men and Liverpool’s potential first three points of the season.

It came at the right time after a moment of utter madness from Darwin Nunez saw the Uruguayan handed his marching orders following a headbutt on Joachim Andersen.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top