(Video) Luis Diaz has Anfield roaring after outrageous thunderbolt goal from outside the box

Luis Diaz took a swipe at his critics with a stunning long-range effort at Anfield to restore parity.

The Colombian international had L4 roaring after having a go from outside of the box to cap off a superb run, delivering hope of a comeback for Jurgen Klopp’s men and Liverpool’s potential first three points of the season.

It came at the right time after a moment of utter madness from Darwin Nunez saw the Uruguayan handed his marching orders following a headbutt on Joachim Andersen.

"That is absolutely SENSATIONAL from Diaz!" 🔥 10-man Liverpool are level and what a stunning goal that is from the Colombian! 😮 pic.twitter.com/PtOz7v6tdO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2022