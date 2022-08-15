Michael Edwards has confirmed stance on Chelsea sporting director job offer – David Ornstein

Michael Edwards has reportedly turned down an opportunity to work with Chelsea despite the London-based outfit’s best efforts.

This update comes courtesy of David Ornstein at The Athletic as the Blues and new owner, Todd Boehly, look set to continue their search for a new sporting director following Marina Granovskaia’s departure.

In the meantime, the American investor has been installed as a temporary fit for the position until a more permanent replacement can be sourced.

It’s to the Englishman’s credit that he’s sticking to his guns and committing to some time away from football as planned after making an exit from Liverpool Football Club.

The former technical director with the Merseysiders was an integral part of the setup at Anfield, helping attract top additions to the club – including the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah – whilst negotiating stellar sales for our deadwood.

We’d like to wish Edwards all the best for his future, wherever it may take him, and hope he enjoys a well-earned break from the sport.

