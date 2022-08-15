(Video) Klopp admits there’s one benefit from Nunez’s potentially lengthy suspension

Jurgen Klopp suggested there was a small benefit to be gleaned from Darwin Nunez’s time out away from league football after the Uruguayan was handed his marching orders for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen.

The German noted that the 23-year-old would now be able to enjoy something of a second pre-season getting in better physical shape in order to better handle the rigours of English top-flight football.

It’s a moment the striker will be keen to move on from now, no doubt in part due to the fact that his antics potentially cost us a winning comeback against Patrick Vieira’s well-drilled Crystal Palace outfit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL:

🗣️"That's not how he should behave" Jürgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's draw with Crystal Palace and Darwin Núñez's red card 🟥 pic.twitter.com/j4zH1Uvveq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2022