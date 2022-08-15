(Video) Klopp issues ‘crazy’ verdict about 23-year-old Liverpool star in response to baffling criticism

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his bafflement at the ‘crazy’ treatment of Darwin Nunez by neutrals prior to his applaudable contributions against Manchester City and Fulham at the start of the campaign.

Liverpool fans will be more than familiar with the online ridicule the Uruguayan was subjected to after training footage circulated on social media platforms.

It’s fair to say that the 23-year-old has already proved his detractors wrong with his early performances and he looks set to enjoy a productive campaign with the Reds as they search for a 20th league title.

