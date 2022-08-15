(Video) Jurgen Klopp responds to moment of madness from Nunez as Liverpool striker sees red at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp cut a disappointed figure when discussing Darwin Nunez’s violent conduct on the pitch during the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

The Uruguayan international was sent off the field of play after reacting poorly to a shove from Joachim Andersen, felling the Eagles star with a headbutt as the Reds trailed 1-0 at the time.

It’s a mistake that could prove very costly for the German’s outfit with there already being a four-point gap to close to incumbent champions Manchester City ahead of a visit to Old Trafford next week.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL:

🗣️"That's not how he should behave" Jürgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's draw with Crystal Palace and Darwin Núñez's red card 🟥 pic.twitter.com/j4zH1Uvveq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2022