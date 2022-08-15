(Video) Klopp snaps at reporter over Darwin Nunez lineup question

Jurgen Klopp seemed a little frustrated by one question put forward to him around his reasons for handing a first start to Darwin Nunez for Liverpool’s meeting with Crystal Palace.

The German responded irritably, explaining first that he’d been prompted to put the Uruguayan in his starting-XI ‘because we have no other striker’.

The 23-year-old has made a promising start to his Reds career after scoring twice and securing an assist in the Community Shield and the 2-2 draw with Fulham.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL:

🗣️ "Because we have no other striker" 🤷‍♂️ Jurgen Klopp on why he's handed Darwin Nunez his first Premier League start. pic.twitter.com/fp4eVEmaDm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2022