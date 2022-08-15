Liverpool have found long-term Henderson replacement they’ll go for next summer – report

Liverpool have reportedly found their ideal long-term Jordan Henderson replacement in RB Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic.

This claim comes courtesy of Salzburger Nachrichten (via Sport Witness) with the publication asserting that the 19-year-old star could form part of a ‘midfield makeover’ next summer.

The Reds are also thought to be keeping their eye on Jude Bellingham, if reports are to be believed, who is considered likely to be the subject of heavy interest from Europe’s elite next year.

A failure to sign a midfielder shouldn’t necessarily be considered disastrous given the multiplicity of options at our disposal (injuries aside).

However, the reality remains that we have potentially as many as three stars in the middle of the park set to leave Anfield come the next summer window as the contracts of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner all expire in 2023.

We’d expect one of the three to remain, the likely candidate being our No.8 should talks progress smoothly, though that leaves a gap of two midfielders to plug – potentially only one given that Fabio Carvalho’s long-term future is deemed to lie in the middle of the park.

Registering eight goals in the Austrian top-flight last term (in 28 appearances), an addition of another goalscoring threat could prove appealing to our recruitment team.

That being said, it should be remembered that Henderson’s contributions encompass more than his footballing ability and any new addition to the side will ideally be capable of replicating his leadership skills on and off the pitch.

