Liverpool predicted XI v Crystal Palace: Teenager trusted & Reds star up for first league start since April

Injuries have come at an inopportune time for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as they prepare to face Crystal Palace at Anfield for the first home game of the campaign.

The Eagles suffered a disappointing start at Selhurst Park, losing 2-0 to Mikel Arteta’s resurgent Arsenal outfit, and will no doubt be looking to kick off their season officially with a positive result at L4.

With Joe Gomez looking likely to feature alongside Virgil van Dijk (his first league start since April), it’s an area of the pitch Patrick Vieira will be keen to target come the evening tie.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, we’re backing Joe Gomez to stand-in for Joel Matip, who looks a doubt following a reported groin problem, alongside Virgil van Dijk.

In the middle of the park, we at EOTK are predicting a single change as Harvey Elliott comes in for an injured Thiago Alcantara.

Up top, a superb cameo from Darwin Nunez in the 2-2 draw with Fulham is sure to earn the Uruguayan a start in the forward line alongside Mo Salah and Luis Diaz.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Trent, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez, Salah

